|
|
Danny "Dan" Lee Glascott, 76, of Horse Shoe passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Advent Health. He was a son of the late Alvin Floyd and Etta Belle Hall Glascott. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Glascott.
Dan was formerly employed by Ingles Markets and currently employed with the Cliffs. He was an avid Tarheel fan and enjoyed golf, cooking and fishing.
Survivors include his loving wife of 16 years, Jean Hudson Glascott of the home; Dan's children, Mike Glascott (Kim) of FL, Jill Picklesimer (Dwain) of Franklin and Joanna Drissi of FL; Jean's children, Tracy Nielsen (Jonathan), Tina Gasperson (Dwayne) both of Hendersonville and Brent Wiggins (Rhonda) of Etowah; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3pm.
To offer online condolences please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019