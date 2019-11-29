Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Stepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Stepp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Stepp Obituary
Mrs. Darlene Stepp, 82, Flat Rock – With family by her side, Darlene passed away after a lengthy illness on November 28, 2019.
Darlene was the wife of the late Lawrence Stepp; much loved mother of Jeannie Robinson (Dean), Donna Blue (Wayne), Derek Henderson (Dee), and Kevin Sargent; cherished grandmother of Kerra, Amy, Brandon, John, Jeremy, Diana, Holly, and Josh; as well as 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Carolyn, Shirley, Barbara, Billy Ray, Frank Jr., Tammy and Bobby.
At Darlene's request, no services will be held.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at PO Box 945, or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -