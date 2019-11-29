|
|
Mrs. Darlene Stepp, 82, Flat Rock – With family by her side, Darlene passed away after a lengthy illness on November 28, 2019.
Darlene was the wife of the late Lawrence Stepp; much loved mother of Jeannie Robinson (Dean), Donna Blue (Wayne), Derek Henderson (Dee), and Kevin Sargent; cherished grandmother of Kerra, Amy, Brandon, John, Jeremy, Diana, Holly, and Josh; as well as 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Carolyn, Shirley, Barbara, Billy Ray, Frank Jr., Tammy and Bobby.
At Darlene's request, no services will be held.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at PO Box 945, or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019