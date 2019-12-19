Home

Darrell Lane Miller Obituary
Darrell Lane Miller, 52, of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2pm at Crab Creek Baptist Church, with Reverend Brad Knox officiating. A visitation will be held from 12pm to 1:45pm, and burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting his family, and condolences may be offered at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
