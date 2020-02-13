Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mud Creek Baptist Church
650 Duncan Hill Rd
Hendersonville, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Mud Creek Baptist Church
650 Duncan Hill Rd
Hendersonville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Putnam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Putnam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allen Putnam Obituary
David Allen Putnam went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The family will receive friends at Mud Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. A Homegoing Celebration of David's life will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following:
Camp GLOW – c/o Mountain View Baptist Church, 650 Duncan Hill Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792
Carpenter's Hands – c/o Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Dr Hendersonville, NC 28739
Shuler Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -