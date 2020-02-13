|
David Allen Putnam went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The family will receive friends at Mud Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. A Homegoing Celebration of David's life will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following:
Camp GLOW – c/o Mountain View Baptist Church, 650 Duncan Hill Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792
Carpenter's Hands – c/o Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Dr Hendersonville, NC 28739
Shuler Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020