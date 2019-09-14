|
|
David Eugene Brown age 93 of Etowah, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
He was born December 9, 1925 in Altoona Pa., a son of the late Robert Brown and Sarah Shultz Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, of 56 years Audrey Brown and two brothers.
Before moving to Etowah 21 years ago he resided in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Florida.
He attended Penn State where he received a bachelor's degree and then Marshall University where he received a master's degree in Chemistry. Mr. Brown was employed with International Nickel for 31 years. Dave served in the U.S. Army 254th Infantry division during WWII and was privileged to travel to Washington DC with Honor Flight to visit the WWII Memorial. He was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church where he served as secretary for the United Methodist Men. Dave was well known for being a humble man with a happy spirit, kind heart and wonderful smile. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. Dave spent the last fourteen years of his life traveling throughout the United States and many foreign countries. He loved gardening, golf and walking in Pisgah Forest with his faithful dog Molly.
Survivors include his wife of fourteen years Sandy Brown, three sons; David and his wife Kim of Houston TX, Wayne and his wife Tina of Fort Mill SC, and Jonathan of Houston TX, two daughters; Lauren Whitley and her husband Kurt of Hendersonville and Jennifer DeFazio and her husband Tony of Forest City NC, three grandchildren; Christa, Zach and Alex and two great granddaughters Chloe and Cora.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Etowah United Methodist Church conducted by
Reverend Richard Buff.
In lieu of flowers, his family request memorials in Dave's name be directed to Etowah United Methodist Church, 110 Brickyard Road, Etowah, NC 28729 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019