|
|
David Franklyn Bradley, age 59, died July 25, 2019 of complications of hypertensive cardiovascular disease following surgery to repair an ankle injury. David was born on November 24, 1959 to Henry Austin and Juanita Bradley. David grew up in Saluda and moved to Hendersonville as a teenager. He graduated from East Henderson High, received a BA in Political Science from UNCA and an MBA in Finance from Wake Forest. David worked in management in retail sales and in the chemical industry. He spent his career in Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and New York City.
David is survived by twin daughters, Emily and Sarah Bradley of Florida; his sister, Carol Ann Bradley Starr (Clyde) of Florida; his girlfriend, Kim Jordan of Zirconia, and a very large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. David was predeceased by his parents; his brother, H. Austin (Jr); and a niece, Elaine.
Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International, or simply by placing a memorial bible in the pew of your local sanctuary.
A private memorial will be held. David will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.highlandscremationandfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Times-News from July 27 to July 28, 2019