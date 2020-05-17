|
David Lee Holder 69, a longtime resident of Henderson County died Monday, May 11, 2020 at
Elizabeth House. He was born February 28, 1951 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Henry Lee Holder and Gusta Mae Shope Holder. David was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Holder Cathcart.
David was a graduate of Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College and pursued a
career in hotel management. He worked at the Grove Park Inn, South Seas Plantation in
Captiva Island, Florida and the Howard Johnson Corporation. David was an insurance agent
with Jefferson Pilot Insurance where he established lifelong friendships within the industry. In
the 1990s David followed a new path with Tyco Tool and Valve as a Quality Control Inspector
and retired from that position in 2016. He was married to Sandra Garrett Holder on May 6, 2006 in Hendersonville, North Carolina He was an active member of Elks Lodge 1616 in
Hendersonville and a member of the East Hendersonville High School Reunion
Committee: Class of 1969. He volunteered with the American Red Cross and donated blood routinely. David was an avid beach go'er and loved to travel. He always believed life was an
adventure.
David is survived by his wife of 14 years Sandy, an "adopted" son and daughter-in-law, Chris
and Terri Jones, a daughter Elizabeth Ann Holder Chrivia-Duncan, son-in-law Damon Duncan
and two granddaughters, Marilyn Chrivia and Vivien Duncan.
A private celebration of life will be held for close friends and family in Hendersonville, North Carolina. An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com . Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Elizabeth House at Four Seasons Hospice, 581 S Allen Rd
Flat Rock, NC 28731 or https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/
Published in The Times-News on May 17, 2020