HENDERSONVILLE, NC- David Loyd Levi, 68, of Hendersonville, NC went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Webster Lincoln Levi and Cyrene Levi Parker.
He was a graduate of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and pastored and served in churches in LA, AL and the Carolinas. His pastimes were tinkering in the backyard along with feeding and watching the birds. He will be missed.
He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Sharon Levi; his children Eric Levi (Tapri),
Timothy Levi (Tanya); seven grandchildren; sister, Beverly Parker and brothers, Erskine Levi and Kenneth Levi.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, April 4th at Saluda First Baptist Church with the family receiving friends one half hour prior.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019