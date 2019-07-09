Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mud Creek Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Mud Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Luther "“DJ”" Morgan Jr.


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Luther "“DJ”" Morgan Jr. Obituary
David Luther "DJ" Morgan Jr., 36, formerly of Tuxedo, died June 29 at Greenville Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born March 24, 1983, the son of David Luther Morgan Sr. and the late Patricia Diane Morgan.
He attended East Henderson High School and was a longtime volunteer at the Green River Volunteer Fire Department. A resident of Easley, S.C., he loved fishing, spending time in the outdoors and spending time with his dog Bella.
Along with his mother he was preceded in death by his parental grandparents Ellen and William Morrison and brother-in-law Jake Satterfield.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his two daughters, Lilly and Hazel Morgan of Henderson County, his sister, Sarah Satterfield of Flat Rock, his beloved nephew, Jude Satterfield of Flat Rock, his maternal grandparents, Lafoy and Beulah Ball of Horse Shoe, his fiancée, Lesli Chaffins of Easley, S.C. and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Mud Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Jared Mathis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in The Times-News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.