David Luther "DJ" Morgan Jr., 36, formerly of Tuxedo, died June 29 at Greenville Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born March 24, 1983, the son of David Luther Morgan Sr. and the late Patricia Diane Morgan.
He attended East Henderson High School and was a longtime volunteer at the Green River Volunteer Fire Department. A resident of Easley, S.C., he loved fishing, spending time in the outdoors and spending time with his dog Bella.
Along with his mother he was preceded in death by his parental grandparents Ellen and William Morrison and brother-in-law Jake Satterfield.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his two daughters, Lilly and Hazel Morgan of Henderson County, his sister, Sarah Satterfield of Flat Rock, his beloved nephew, Jude Satterfield of Flat Rock, his maternal grandparents, Lafoy and Beulah Ball of Horse Shoe, his fiancée, Lesli Chaffins of Easley, S.C. and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Mud Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Jared Mathis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in The Times-News on July 9, 2019