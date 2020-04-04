Home

Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
David R. Soyars

David R. Soyars Obituary
FLECTHER, NC- David R. Soyars of Fletcher, NC succumbed to congestive heart failure on Monday March 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Logan County KY (Auburn).
David was preceded in death by his loving son Thomas, his parents C.R and Christine Soyars, his sister Linda and brother Fenton.
David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara L. Bush Soyars; grandsons Christopher and Benjamin and daughter-in-law Darlene. His sister Barbara in Indiana, brother John and sister Kathy in Auburn, KY, his mother-in-law Lucille Bush, brothers-in-law Wayne and Jay, sisters-in-law Katherine and Jayne.
David was a member of Arden Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the fellowship he found there with fellow believers.
No services are planned at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of memorial contributions to The Hope Center (Formerly Hope Academy) for those with Special Needs. 405 Rutledge Dr. Hendersonville, NC 28739
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
