Deborah "Debbie" Dinardo, age 62, of Hendersonville, passed into God's Loving Arms on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Miami, Florida on February 3, 1957 a daughter to the late Francis "Kelly" Hobbick and Linda Barton Hobbick. In addition to her father Francis "Kelly" Hobbick, she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Dinardo, her daughter Christina Dinardo Fisher, and her two brothers: Patrick Raymond and Robert Anthony "Tony" Hobbick as well as her mother-in-law Margaret Dinardo.
Debbie's husband, children and family meant the world to her. She showed strength, faith and selflessness even through the darkest of times. She also loved impacting the lives of young children at Grace Lutheran Preschool and in our community. She had a creative mind and the ability to make anything beautiful. Debbie found peace in small things such as cardinals, butterflies and rainbows. She radiated positivity, strength, courage, and understanding.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Hobbick; one son, Leonard Anthony Dinardo and his wife, Hannah; her daughters: Michelle Kathleen Dinardo and Danielle Dinardo Hill and her husband, Ben; one sister Pam McCoy and her husband, Khris; one brother, Michael Hobbick and his wife, Colleen, one beloved grandson, Leonard Rhyne Dinardo as well as many other family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Britt Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Wednesday evening at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in Debbie's memory to Grace Lutheran Preschool at 1245 6th Ave West, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
