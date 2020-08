Or Copy this URL to Share

06/20/1971 – 08/01/2020

Debbie lost her fight to cancer August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Wanda and Joe branks.

She is survived by her three daughters, Roxanna, Shelby, and Sara; two grandsons, Noah and Liam; sisters, Peggy, Terena, and Amanda; and brothers, David, Bobby and Billy along with several nieces and nephews.



