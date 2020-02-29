|
Decker, 79, died February 23, 2020 at Cedarfield Retirement Community in Richmond, VA after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Grasty Bristow, his son, John Bristow (wife Meg), daughter, Paige Krug (husband Jerry), five grandchildren (Schuyler, Chesley, Carter, Decker, Walker) and brother, Schuyler Bristow, along with several cousins, a niece, and four nephews.
Decker was born in Richmond, VA, February 15, 1941, to Schuyler Walker and Julia Decker Bristow. He spent his early years in Chevy Chase, MD, before moving to Deltaville where he graduated from Middlesex High School followed by the University of Richmond where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was employed in finance by General Electric for 37 years and traveled extensively during his career. Upon retirement, Decker and Phyllis returned home to his favorite place, the farm on the Piankatank River, where he enjoyed working on outdoor projects with his children, grandchildren, and brother. Decker was known for his quick wit and comical one-liners. His joyful sense of humor will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Zoar Baptist Church in Deltaville, VA at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 4th. Faulkner Funeral Homes-Bristow Faulkner Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org or the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 98, Deltaville, VA 23043.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020