Deena Lee Cairens LaTour, born September 1, 1967 - died unexpectedly August 5, 2020.

Deena is preceded in death by her mother Nancy (Painter) Cairens of Tennessee, her father Bill Cairens of North Carolina, her grandparents Dee Chandler Painter of Tennessee and Theodore Painter of West Virginia, and Harvey and Maphry Cairens of North Carolina.

She is survived by her sister, Angela Cairens-Kelz; brother-in-law, Rick Kelz; and nephew, Jason Cairens-Kelz, all of Mills River, North Carolina, her two aunts, Lynn Kimmel (Wayne) of Florida and Glorya Vane (Carl) of Tennessee; and numerous loving cousins and friends.

Her family is planning a private memorial on Saturday, August 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Deena's name to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina.

Deena was a strong and loving woman who lived life to the fullest. Her family will miss her dearly until we may be with her again. Deena's joyous sense of humor and her laugh will stay with us always.

The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained.

Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family.

