Denise Garren-McCarson, 53, of Hendersonville, NC passed away peacefully to be with the Lord Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. A lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was the daughter of Erma Garren of Hendersonville and the late James Donald Garren, Sr.
A faithful member of Fletcher First Baptist Church, Denise served as a Sunday School teacher and also taught AWANA. She was a beloved sister in Christ, a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter who loved her family dearly.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 19 years, Todd McCarson; daughter, Dessie McCarson; son, Caleb McCarson; brother, James Garren, Jr; and many other family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Fletcher First Baptist Church. Pastor Roy Waldroup and Reverend Jason Tolbert will officiate. Burial will follow at Hoopers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Saturday at Fletcher First Baptist Church.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019