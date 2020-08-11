Denise Godfrey (nee Karas), age 59, peacefully passed away on August 1st, 2020.

Denise is survived by her husband, Pete Godfrey; children, Brandon, Ryan (Carly); grandson, Carson; sisters: Deborah Kujawski (Daughter; Brittany), Loretta McCausland, Rebecca Bechler (Pat); and brother: Christopher Karas (Donna). She is preceded in death by her mother, Godelieve Karas and sister, Shirley Binsted. She is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of long-time friends.

Denise was born in Detroit, MI. and moved to Lakeland, Fl. for much of her life, then recently moved to Hendersonville, NC. Denise loved her family. She was a dedicated mother and wife who was adventurous, loved to cook and had a great sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be planned in the future.

