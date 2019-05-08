|
|
Dennis Tyrrell "Terry" Blythe, age 64, of Hendersonville passed away at Pardee Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence M. Blythe, who died in 2018.
Terry was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. A lifelong resident of Henderson County, he attended Balfour Elementary School before graduating from West Henderson High School in the class of 1973. During high school, Terry was a talented musician who played the drums, guitar, and was a member of the first marching band at West Henderson High School. Upon graduating from WHHS, Terry attended Blue Ridge Community College where he was a graduate of the machining program.
Terry is survived by his mother, Peggy Loftis Blythe of Hendersonville as well as his wife of forty-one wonderful years, Rita Merrell Blythe. His three children: Jeffrey Blythe and his wife, Fay of Statesboro, GA; Ashley McCall and her husband, Mike of Lexington, SC; Kimberly Honeycutt and her husband, Tyler of Hendersonville. Five grandchildren: Tyler and Brady Blythe, Ella McCall and Katie and Maddie Honeycutt; one brother: Philip Blythe and his wife, Sharon of Arden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Terry served as the Problem Resolution Engineer of North America for BorgWarner. He enjoyed vacationing with his family at Dollywood and Myrtle Beach, SC. He loved being "Grandpa" and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition, he was an avid Tar Heel fan who lived and breathed Carolina basketball. Terry never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel, 125 South Church Street, Hendersonville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Terry, can be made to Vocational Solutions of Henderson County 2110 Spartanburg Hwy., East Flat Rock, NC, 28726.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting wwwthosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 8 to May 9, 2019