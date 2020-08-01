Dewey Jackson

Dewey Martin Jackson, 73, of Hendersonville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. He was born August 21, 1946 in Polk County, a son of the late Ray and Nelly Moss Jackson, whom he lost at the age of 16. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Radzewicz, brother-in-laws, Rev. Leon Allison, Donald Radzewicz, Kenneth Sizemore, and Troy Sizemore, his father-in-law Rev. L.V. Allison and his mother-in-law, Pauline Levi Allison.
Mr. Jackson was a military veteran, of the United States Army, and served in the 1st and 83rd Artillery during the Vietnam Conflict. He was taken by many detrimental side effects of the Agent Orange, from his stent in Vietnam. He attended Clear Creek Holiness Baptist Church, where he was a faithful Christian, and was dearly dedicated to serving the Lord by taking on projects to help the church in any way he could. He worked in the propane gas business for forty-two years as a meter reader, a service manager and a store manager where he achieved great success in every role. He was also an avid fisherman and car enthusiast, both of which were the subject of several entertaining tales. Many stories can be told about how he invested in the lives of his family, and those close to him. Family members, co-workers, and church members can all attest to how he was not one to mince words, he was a truth speaker and to the point, who always brought ample amounts of knowledge and wisdom to a situation. He was an honest, God-fearing man that demonstrated integrity, with an outstanding character, in every area of his life. His legacy and memory will never be forgotten, as he has impacted so many people, in a very powerful way.
He is survived by his; first love and wife of fifty-two years, Ruth Allison Jackson; his son Rev. Brandon Martin Jackson, who both were by his side and will dearly miss him, as they await their next meeting in their heavenly home; two aunts, Annie Mae Moss, who was like a mother to him, and Christine Jackson; one brother-in-law, Ted Allison; four sister-in-laws, Evelyn Sizemore, Lois Sizemore, Cindy Allison, Beverly Allison; nine nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be held, today, Sunday August 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM, in the mausoleum chapel, at Shepherd Memorial Park, with his son, Rev. Brandon Jackson officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow, in Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend great thanks and appreciation to the VA Hospital, in Asheville, and the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, for their amazing care through the years, right to the end. They are wonderful places and truly display their level of care for the patients. Also, they would like to extend their gratitude, to his health nurse Cheri. Great Thanks are also in order for all who have been praying for the family and care givers throughout this difficult time.
The family is humbly requesting that no food or flowers be sent. They would like for all to rejoice and lift them up in prayer and remember Dewey Jackson for the great man that he was.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshpeherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.