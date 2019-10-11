Home

DeWitt Hill Obituary
DeWitt Hill, 89, of Hendersonville, NC passed away October 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Henderson County, the son of the late General and Marie Hill. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Louise J. Hill and a grandson, Kelly Hill.
He is survived by two children, Etrula Hollifield of Hendersonville and Edsel Hill and wife Lugenia of Hendersonville; one granddaughter, Amanda Cantrell of Hendersonville and two great grandchildren, Sydney and Mason Cantrell.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday the 13th at Union Hill Holiness Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Hill Holiness Baptist Church, 27 Dudley Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
