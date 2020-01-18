|
East Flat Rock, NC- Dewitt Milford Bayne, 91, of East Flat Rock, NC passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County (Tuxedo area) and was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses and Alice Davis Bayne, two daughters and several siblings.
He was a lifelong time truck driver, loved music and playing guitar.
Dewitt was a big jokester and never met a stranger in his life.
He is survived by two daughters, Kristie Calzado (Jerry) of Maryland and Mary Alice Bayne-Green of Maryland; one step daughter, Shirley Mae Mendez (Frank) of Maryland; siblings, Doug (Edith), Norman (Nancy) and David (Kay) Bayne, Gertrude Jackson, Beatrice Atkins and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial will be held Tuesday, January 21st at Mountain View Baptist Church from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020