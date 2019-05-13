|
Diana Lynne Seebo, 55, of Hendersonville died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mission Hospital after a severe infection ended her young life. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Hart Gunter as well as a special cousin, Jerrold Hart.
Diana grew up in Titusville, FL, and attended Astronaut High School before relocating to Hendersonville in 1981.
She is survived by her father, John Robert "Bob" Gunter of Hendersonville as well as her two children: Eric Clark and his wife, Marshelia of Suffolk, VA, and Amy Brown and her husband, "Colton" of Saluda. She is also survived by four grandchildren: "Aidyn" Paisley, Jennifer and Elizabeth; one sister, Debi Bond and her husband, Terry. She is also survived by two nieces: Niki and Dani and her husband, Craig; as well as two grand-nieces: Martha and Jubilee.
The memorial service will be held at 4:00p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Reverend Steven Blanton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Diana's memory be directed to the First Contact Ministries, 106 Chadwick Avenue, Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
