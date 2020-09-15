Diane Eschenbach passed away on May 29, 2020, in Hendersonville, NC. Born and raised in the South Bronx to Frank and Rafaela Castor, she was an alumnus of Manhattan's High School of Art & Design and Fordham University. A long-time entrepreneur, Diane resided in Flat Rock for over 25 years.
She is survived by her sisters, Evelyn and Yvette, and son, Austin.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.