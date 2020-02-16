|
|
Diane Terminini, 74, of Hendersonville, NC, formerly of Chelmsford, MA, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born October 6, 1945, in Kearny, NJ to the late Vernon and Florence Cowell.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ken Terminini, and her stepdaughters, Lisa Ann and Laura Ann.
Inurnment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ at a later date.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020