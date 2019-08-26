|
Dianne Lee Bettle, 76, of Etowah, NC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Orchard at Brookhaven, in Brookhaven, GA. Born April 24, 1943 in Hammond, IN, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lukas (neé Lukaszewski) and Rose Kuzel Lukas. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond and was a retired secretary from American Steel. She and late husband Harold raised their two children in South Holland, IL where they lived for 25 years before retiring to Etowah, NC.
She was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church where she assisted with Wednesday Night Suppers until recent years and enjoyed volunteering by providing meals to her fellow community residents at Riverwind in Etowah. She spent her free time gardening, baking, and cooking. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold Darwin Bettle. Survivors include one daughter Amy Bettle Covin and husband Philip of Atlanta, GA, one son Brian Harold Bettle and wife Kelley Nys of Decatur, GA, three grandchildren, Thomas Oden Nys-Bettle, McCartney Rooney Dunn, and Emma Nys-Bettle, and one brother Arthur J. Lukas of Hammond, IN. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the chapel at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC.
A.S. Turner & Sons of Decatur, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019