Dillie Mae Blackwell Staton, 83, of Etowah passed away November 11, 2019.
Native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, she is proceeded in death by parents Jasper Thomas Blackwell and Jewell Mahaffey Blackwell, husbands George E. Huggins, Jr and Clay F. Staton, sister Jacqueline (Jackie) Blackwell Watkins and brother Charles Garry Blackwell.
Billie is survived by sister Anna Marie (Penny) Blackwell Brown, sons Erwin Lee Huggins, Charles Robert Huggins, Danny Joe Huggins, Jerry L. Staton. Stepchildren Jill Staton Ackis, Jan Staton, Sandy Staton and Kim (Cody) Staton, deceased. In addition, there are ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Most all of her family are proud residents of Henderson County.
She retired from the US Postal Service, Henderson County as a Rural Carrier.
A Gold Star wife since the passing of George Huggins in 1952, she was a member of the VFW Post 5206 Auxiliary for over 50 years. She served in many positions, including president in the local organization, VFW Department of NC President and Chief of Staff. Grand President of the MOCA Auxiliary serving two years as Grand President and one year as Supreme President. A member of the VFW National Home for Children for thirty-nine years and volunteer at Charles George VA Medical Center in Oteen. Member of the American Legion Post 77 and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Awarded the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Michael Easley for her work with the Veterans and their families.
A graveside service will be held November 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Tracy Grove Road at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to VFW Post 5206 Auxiliary or a veteran's service organization of your choosing.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019