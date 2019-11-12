|
Dimple Cable Baker, 98, of Arden, passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
A native of Pike County, KY, she was a daughter of the late John and Bessie Laws Cable. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leon Baker; one son, Ron Baker; three sisters, Lear Baker, Gertie Elkins and Elmyra "Dee" Blankenship; and two son-in-laws, Walter Dockins and Larry Conard.
Dimple is survived by two daughters, Linda Dockins and Brenda Conard; two sons, Larry Baker (Ruby) and Jim Baker; one daughter in law, Barbara Baker; fourteen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; eight great, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dimple was a longtime and faithful member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. She loved to crochet, can and put up food and will always be remembered as a true "people person", which led her to become a beloved Wal-Mart greeter for fifteen years. She cherished time spent with her children and all of the grandchildren. She always had active voice in raising all of the children in the family through many generations. Her family wishes to thank the staff at CarePartners Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dimple.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 15 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian and burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home, both on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM and again on Friday from 12:00 until 1:00 PM.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, a memorial donation may be made in Dimple's name to Boiling Springs Baptist Church, 1291 Fanning Bridge Road, Fletcher, NC 28732.
To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Dimple's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019