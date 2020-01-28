|
Dollie "Mim" Virgie Jackson Ward, age 79, of Zirconia died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Arnold Archie and Mary Caudle Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was the preceded in the death by husband of 62 years Grover "Pip" Sherman Ward, her brother Archie Jackson as well as her beloved son Arnold Wyatt Ward.
Although known to be feisty, Dollie loved to travel and lived for the annual family beach trip where countless precious memories were made by all that attended. She was a picture of dedication and devotion as she worked tirelessly to provide for her family as a faithful employee at Wright Oil Company for over 50 years as loyal and dedicated office manager.
She is survived by her son Edward Sherman Ward and his wife Lisa, of Zirconia; two daughters, Norma Ward Mullinax and her husband, Jerry of Hendersonville, and June Beddingfield and her husband, Ben of Zirconia; three sisters, Betsy Jackson Copolillo and Mary-Lois Jackson Maybin both of Zirconia and Faye Jackson Henry of Franklin. She is also survived by a number of grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Thos.Shepherd's Church Street Chapel officiated by Jerry Mullinax. The family will receive friends from 1:00 at 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Dollie's memory be directed to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020