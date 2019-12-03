Home

Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
Dolores Kowalski Obituary
Ms. Dolores Kowalski, 88, of Windsor, CO passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 17, 2019.
A native of Chicago, II, she was the daughter of the late Joe & Marie Furmanski. She is also preceded in death by a brother Robert Furmanski. Dolores was married to Eugene Kowalski for 59 years. They have five children, Kenneth Kowalski, Barbara Seifert, Jeanine Johnson, Gary Kowalski and Michael Kowalski; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She resided many years in Rochester, MI & Hendersonville, NC, where she gave countless hours of volunteer work at hospitals & the Polish American club. They were members of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor, CO at 3:00pm Dec. 6th 2019. Adamson Funeral home in Greeley, CO is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
