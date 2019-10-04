Home

Donald Grey Jones, 74, of Flat Rock and formerly of Fayetteville, NC, as well as Charleston, SC, passed away on Thursday October 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends at St. Joseph Hospital in Asheville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christine Taylor and Ennis Chestley Jones.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, of over 53 years; as well as one son, Jamy Grey Jones of Hendersonville and one brother, Edward Jones and his wife, Emily of Darlington, SC. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Cathey Pate and her husband, John, of Columbia, SC, as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Don's life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville with the Reverend Dr. Mark Ralls officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Gettman Room in the Barber Christian Center.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Don's memory be directed to The First United Methodist Church, 204 Sixth Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC, 28739 or to the donor's favorite charity.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting wwwthosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
