Dona Baustert Green passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dona Claire Baustert was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 31, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Alfhild Josephine Johnson Baustert and Clarence Michael Baustert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Thompson Green as well as her brother, Bruce Baustert.
She grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, and graduated from New Trier High School and continued her education at Michigan State University. Dona grew up loving the outdoors, swimming in Lake Michigan, bicycling, and especially horseback riding. She had a great love for animals throughout her life.
From her early years, Dona's parents instilled in her a love of travel. Every summer, in the 1930s and 1940s, Dona and her family would ride the train all the way from Chicago to the Colorado Mountains. Traveling with friends and family continued to be a passion throughout her life. She and her husband Pete loved adventure and the beauty of nature, and they shared that love with their children and grandchildren.
Dona married Philip T. Green Jr (Pete) in 1950. Their marriage was to last sixty years and Dona always said that Pete was the one and only love of her life.
The Greens moved to Hendersonville in 1952 with their six-month-old daughter, Julie. In Hendersonville, they would raise their family including daughters: Janet, Nancy and Laurie and one son, Tom. Pete would go on to establish Green Construction Company with Dona by his side.
Dona bestowed her generous community spirit involving herself in many organizations including: theHendersonville Women's Club, Hendersonville Junior Women's Club, Hendersonville Junior Welfare Club, and theLand O'Sky Garden Club. She also was a Girl Scout Leader, as well as a Pardee Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer. She served on the Community Foundation of Henderson County Grants Committee, as well as being a member of Mainstay (Safelight) Board of Directors.
Dona was committed to Mainstay's mission of helping battered women. She was part of the intake process for many years, assisting women and children seeking help and shelter.
Dona loved cooking, entertaining, camping, reading, playing bridge, and Rummikub. She was active throughout her life, playing tennis until she was eighty years old. She enjoyed entertaining and socializing with her many friends throughout her sixty-seven years in Hendersonville.
Fly fishing and floating rivers brought Dona and Pete together in their later years. Fishing for brown trout in New Zealand and salmon in Alaska gave them a common interest that brought them even closer. They took great pleasure working as a team to plan the many wonderful vacations they took with family and friends.
For the last thirty years, Pete and Dona's summer home at Lake Summit has been a gathering place that united the whole family and made for joyful times together. Dona and Pete's time spent gazing at the lake gave them great peace and happiness.
Dona is survived by daughter Julie Green and Dan Jekich of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Daughter Janet Jacobson and husband, Tom of Hendersonville, NC; Daughter Nancy Hipp of Hendersonville, NC; Daughter Laurie Bakke and husband, Paul of Hendersonville, NC; Son Tom Green and wife Mandi of Hendersonville, NC. Grandchildren: Emily O'Winter and husband Thomas of Golden, CO; Tom Schwall and wife Rachel of Denver, CO; Anna Jacobson of Atlanta, GA; Jeffrey Jacobson of Hendersonville, NC; Megan Thomsen and husband Brian of Los Angeles, CA; Chris Bakke of Denver, CO; Ladson Hipp and Jenna Harris of Boynton Beach, FL; Hannah Hipp and SB Brown of Knoxville, TN; William Green, Philip Green, and Hollis Green all of Hendersonville, NC; Bob Keener and Lillie Keener of Hendersonville, NC. Great-Grandchildren: Peri O'Winter, Easton O'Winter, Jackson Schwall, and Wynter Hipp. She is also survived by the Stricker, Pierce and Buck families.
Dona cherished her family, above all else, and her love and encouragement will always be remembered for years to come. She will forever live in the hearts of all who knew her.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. John-in-the Wilderness Episcopal Church, with Reverend William McClean and Reverend H. Alexander Viola officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the following organizations that meant so much to her: Four Season's Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731, Mainstay (Safelight), 133 5th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28792, Saint John in the Wilderness PO Box 185, Flat Rock, NC 28731, and The Lake Summit Foundation 15 Westminister Ct., Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019