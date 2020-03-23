|
Donald Boyd Camp, 75, of Hendersonville, passed away following a brief illness Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Greenville, SC.
Donald was born in Henderson County to the late Abner Fred Camp and Anna May Thrift Camp. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Camp, Toby Camp and David Camp and a sister Nancy Gordon.
Upon graduating high school Donald enlisted into the United States Army and proudly served our country during the Vietnam conflict. After his service Donald worked for and retired from Dupont.
Donald is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Regina Uy Camp. He is also survived by his sons, Jonathan B. Camp (Katy) and Justin Uy Camp, a daughter Anna Elizabeth Hernandez; two grandchildren Sara and Andrea Hernandez; two sisters, Carolyn Johnson and Rosemary Camp Gibbs; and one brother Kenneth Camp.
A private graveside will be held on Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020