|
|
Donald E. Musser, 63, of Pisgah Forest died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Elizabeth House following a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Brandy, Andrea and Courtney; granddaughters, Aubrianna, Isabell, Bailey, Chyna and Aria; great-grandson, Aiden.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, July 3 at Maranatha Baptist Church in East Flat Rock with Reverend Steve Gibbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place on a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 1 to July 2, 2019