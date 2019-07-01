Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Musser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Musser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Musser Obituary
Donald E. Musser, 63, of Pisgah Forest died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Elizabeth House following a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Brandy, Andrea and Courtney; granddaughters, Aubrianna, Isabell, Bailey, Chyna and Aria; great-grandson, Aiden.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, July 3 at Maranatha Baptist Church in East Flat Rock with Reverend Steve Gibbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place on a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now