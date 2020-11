Donald Fred Edney, 80, of Flat Rock, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Pardee Hospital.A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Fred Edney and Edith Hill Edney. Donald is also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Edney Lyda and her husband Lewis Lyda. He was a retired apple grower, and a member of Fruitland Baptist Church.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janet L. Edney; two sons, Aaron D. Edney and Bryan T. Edney; two grandchildren, Claire Edney and Reese Edney; two sisters, Lillie Edney and Patricia Edney Westbrook and her husband Tim; one brother, Wade Edney and his wife Sara; three nieces, Angie Craft, Allison Edney-White, and Stephanie Westbrook; three nephews, Barry Lyda, Darrin Tinsley, and Jason Edney.No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.Memorials may be sent in Donald's memory to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.