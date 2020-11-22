1/
Donald Edney
Donald Fred Edney, 80, of Flat Rock, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Pardee Hospital.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Fred Edney and Edith Hill Edney. Donald is also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Edney Lyda and her husband Lewis Lyda. He was a retired apple grower, and a member of Fruitland Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janet L. Edney; two sons, Aaron D. Edney and Bryan T. Edney; two grandchildren, Claire Edney and Reese Edney; two sisters, Lillie Edney and Patricia Edney Westbrook and her husband Tim; one brother, Wade Edney and his wife Sara; three nieces, Angie Craft, Allison Edney-White, and Stephanie Westbrook; three nephews, Barry Lyda, Darrin Tinsley, and Jason Edney.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.
Memorials may be sent in Donald's memory to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
