Donald Eugene Brasfield, 89, of South Haven, formerly of Flat Rock, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home under hospice care. He was born August 30, 1931 to Howard and Florence (Smith) Brasfield in Auburn, Illinois. Donald honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Sally Blondin on December 17, 1955. They shared 64 years in marriage.
Donald worked in computer sales and served in general management for Burroughs and Unisys for over a combined thirty years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time outdoors working in his yard.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Brasfield.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sally Brasfield of South Haven; children, Cheri (Chuck) Rehfeld of South Haven and Curt (Wendi) Brasfield of Johns Creek, Georgia; grandchildren, Darren (Jessica) Rehfeld, Kara (Brian) Mallory, and Michael (Sara) Brasfield; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Payton, Grace, and Tyler.
Services are not scheduled at this time. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.