Donald H. Slattery of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Born in Chicago in 1931, Don studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago School of Music, and Loyola University. In the late 1940s, he played trumpet in various venues during the Chicago jazz revival. He worked with such luminaries as Dick McPartland, Floyd O'Brien, George Zack, George Brunis, Lee Collins, "Little Brother" Montgomery, and John Lindsay. Downbeat magazine named Don the most promising young jazz trumpeter in Chicago.
In 1951, Don married Laura Hutchison and joined National Landscaping, his family's business. The firm landscaped the St. Lawrence Seaway, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the New York, Indiana, and Illinois toll roads. After working four years with the crews, Don rose to become the company's vice president. In 1969, he became its president.
In 1998, Don and his wife Laura moved from the Chicago area to Stuart, Florida, where they joined the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Treasure Coast. Don served several terms as vice president and as member at large. Don conceived and emceed a video documentary of church members' memories of World II. He also gave a taped talk, featuring recorded music, on "Slavery and the Origins of Jazz." Both these videos are in the history archives at Florida State University.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Lillian Slattery, and Laura, his wife of 63 years. He is survived by two daughters, Judy Plumb (Greg) and June Saunders (Alan) of Hendersonville, and two grandsons, Glen and Paul Saunders.
A service for immediate family members was held privately.
Arrangements are entrusted to Shuler Funeral Home.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
