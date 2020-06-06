Mr. Donald William Walsh, 83, of Asheville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community. He was born August 12, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Francis and Elizabeth Walsh. In addition to his parents, Mr. Walsh was preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Walsh.
After graduating from Marist College, Mr. Walsh worked with IBM before retiring as Vice President of Human Resources. He and his wife moved to Henderson County in 1995, where he enjoyed spending time with the Apple Valley Model Railroad Club.
He is survived by his; wife, Janet Walsh, also of Deerfield; son; Pat Walsh and his wife Tricia of Marietta, GA and his grandsons Christopher and Sean Walsh of Marietta, GA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled, by the family, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Boy's and Girl's Clubs of America, at bgca.org, of which he was a lifelong supporter.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.