Mrs. Donna Jean Edwards (Cook), 95, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Elizabeth House Hospice in Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. She was in the company of her best friend at the time of her passing. Donna Jean was born in Springfield, Ohio in 1924 and married her husband Clarence Edwards there in 1948.
She is survived by her sons Stephen and his wife Charlene, Douglas and his wife Karen, and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Cristopher.
Donna was an avid quilter. Her expertise was hand quilting and appliqué. Over the years she belonged to all the area quilting guilds, including the Western North Carolina Quilters Guild, Tarheel Piecemakers, Landrum Quilt Guild (SC), and the Asheville Quilt Guild. She served as president of the Western North Carolina Quilt Guild in 1985 and president of Tarheel Piecemakers in 1994-95. Donna headed up a committee to host the North Carolina Quilt Symposium here in western North Carolina and worked on many Quilt shows as a committee member or show chairwoman. Donna Jean worked for many years at Sears & Roebuck both in Springfield, Ohio and Nashua, NH. Donna Jean will be laid to rest with her Husband and Son in Springfield, Ohio.
Eternal Rest Grant unto Her O' Lord. And Let Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her. May She Rest in Peace.
Published in The Times-News on May 3, 2020