Donna Kay Orr Mullinax, 55, of Hendersonville passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She is the daughter to the late Manley and Angela Wright Orr.
She is survived by her husband, David Mullinax; children, Summer Prince, Phillip Mullinax and Kelly Mullinax; sister, Debra Star; half-sister, Sherry Williams; grandchildren, Brionna, Sophie, Stella and Ally; nephews, Zachery and Jared Fisher; and niece, Sierra.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019