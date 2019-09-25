|
Donna Peek, of Flat Rock, died Friday, September 20, 2019.
She was a native of Shreveport/Haughton, Louisiana. Donna is preceded in death by her father, Charles Ray Pierce; a daughter, Caryn Dupuis; and father-in-law, Billy Peek.
She has lived in Flat Rock for the past 16 years; and was a member of Mud Creek Baptist.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Paul Peek; dearly loved mother of two children, Tierney Dupuis and Christopher Dupuis and his wife Heather all of Texas; adored "Dodo" of three grandchildren, Hayden, Madelyn, and Devin Dupuis all of Texas; her loving mother, Martha Pierce of Flat Rock; a sister, Dana Mariani and husband Frank of Canada; a brother, Charles Pierce and wife Karen of Florida; a brother-in-law, Billy Peek and wife Kim of Texas; two mother-in-laws, Ann McNiel and husband James of Texas and Gloria Peek of Flat Rock; adored "Dodo" of several nieces and nephews; and also survived by her four fur babies Ollie, Sophie, Oscar, and Fancy.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 with Rev. Mike Powell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Donna's memory to: American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street #150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019