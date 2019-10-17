|
SALUDA – Doris Elaine Thomas Marion, 70, of Saluda went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019 at her home following a long courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Curtis E. Thomas, Sr. and Mary Parham Thomas. Doris moved to Saluda in 1982 coming from Mt. Pleasant, SC and began operating the Saluda Inn and later started her own small business selling antiques in Saluda. She went on to become the City Clerk for the City of Saluda. During her 25 years of service, she became a Certified Municipal Clerk. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church of Saluda and attended Upward Christian Fellowship.
Doris has had many accomplishments during her life, including serving the community, but the most important was being a mother, grandmother and best friend. Doris had devout faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which saw her through raising her son and the long battle with cancer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A. Thomas Beasley and brother, Karl M. Thomas.
Surviving are one son, Paul Marion (Ashley) of Saluda; one granddaughter, Katelyn Marion; one grandson, Lawson Marion; devoted friends and care givers, Hobert and Madelin Pace of Saluda; two brothers, Curtis E. ""Eddie"" Thomas, Jr. of Charleston, SC and Joseph A. Thomas (Suzanne) of Morehead City, NC; one sister, Cheryl A. Thomas of Charleston, SC.
A celebration of Doris' life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon. The family request that friends dress in a beach theme in honor of Doris.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may be made to Advent Health Hendersonville Foundation Cancer Services, 100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
