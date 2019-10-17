Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
Doris Marion
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Elaine (Thomas) Marion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Elaine (Thomas) Marion Obituary

SALUDA – Doris Elaine Thomas Marion, 70, of Saluda went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019 at her home following a long courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Curtis E. Thomas, Sr. and Mary Parham Thomas. Doris moved to Saluda in 1982 coming from Mt. Pleasant, SC and began operating the Saluda Inn and later started her own small business selling antiques in Saluda. She went on to become the City Clerk for the City of Saluda. During her 25 years of service, she became a Certified Municipal Clerk. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church of Saluda and attended Upward Christian Fellowship.
Doris has had many accomplishments during her life, including serving the community, but the most important was being a mother, grandmother and best friend. Doris had devout faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which saw her through raising her son and the long battle with cancer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A. Thomas Beasley and brother, Karl M. Thomas.
Surviving are one son, Paul Marion (Ashley) of Saluda; one granddaughter, Katelyn Marion; one grandson, Lawson Marion; devoted friends and care givers, Hobert and Madelin Pace of Saluda; two brothers, Curtis E. ""Eddie"" Thomas, Jr. of Charleston, SC and Joseph A. Thomas (Suzanne) of Morehead City, NC; one sister, Cheryl A. Thomas of Charleston, SC.
A celebration of Doris' life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon. The family request that friends dress in a beach theme in honor of Doris.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may be made to Advent Health Hendersonville Foundation Cancer Services, 100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now