|
|
Doris Joan Capps Hall, 85, of Flat Rock went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Elizabeth House following a brief illness.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church with Reverend Steve Gibbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019