Doris K. Cole, 95, of Hendersonville, NC, died May 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, A. Wayne Cole. Together they owned and operated: McFarlan's Bakery from 1952-1974, Kohl's Konditori, The Open Door Gift Shop, and C&C Supply.

She is survived by three children: Carole R. Cole and husband Bob Duram, Michael W. Cole and wife Kathleen, and Gary D. Cole; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Her home-going service will be held at the Forest Lawn Chapel on Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville, NC, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 am. Service officiated by Gary Cole. Reception to follow. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Outreach International, PO Box 982000, Ft. Worth, TX 76182

Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store