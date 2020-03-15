|
Dorles Irene "Dorie" Rains Rorich, 80, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Life Care Center of Hendersonville.
Born in Golconda, IL, she was the youngest child of the late Lincoln Rains and Ida Belford Rains. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Rorich; a son, Douglas Rains Everson; sister, Docia Rolfe-Wallace; and a brother, Lee Rains.
Before moving to Hendersonville in 1993, she had mostly resided in South Bend, Indiana, where she retired from Clark Equipment Co. as Director, Employee Benefits Planning and Development. After relocating to Hendersonville with John, they became members of Etowah UMC where they both were very active. Dorie also volunteered in several departments at Pardee Hospital and was honored to be a member of P.E.O Chapter BF. She was also an active member at Cummings Cove Golf and Country Club, where she had her first (and only) hole in one.
Surviving her is a daughter, Peg Negus and husband Greg; grandchildren, Olivia and Jackson Negus; sister, Delma Rogers; brother-in-law, George Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dorie's beloved long-term care giver, Brenda Sheldrick.
Memorials may be made to the Hendersonville Rescue Mission; PO Box 1512, Hendersonville, NC 28793 or the Council on Aging; 105 King Creek Blvd. Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Memorial Services will be private.
