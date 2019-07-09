|
Dorothy Ann Reed Sisti, 83, of Etowah passed away Friday July 5th, 2019 at Four Season's Elizabeth House.
She was a daughter of the late Frederick and Rosie Reed. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Reed Jr.; a sister, Lois Leininger-Hanlon all from Steelton/Highspire, PA; and a nephew, John H. Leininger of Lexington SC.
Dorothy graduated from Steelton High in 1953. She married Frank Arthur Sisti on November 20th, 1954 in Steelton Pa. She was a proud Navy wife for 20 years. Dorothy and her husband relocated to Etowah in 1995 after her retirement from Aircraft Marine Products Inc. "AMP". She worked at a few great places while living in NC; Kings Auto Auction, Agudas Israel Synagogue, and the Hendersonville Elks Lodge.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Frank of 63 years; a daughter, Tina Rose Sisti-Leathers of Hendersonville and Harrisburg PA; three grandchildren, Brett Arthur Donar and wife Jessica of Raleigh, Ryan Joseph Donar, of Fairview, and Andrea Rose Donar of Raleigh; two great-grandchildren, Forrest Nolan Donar and Miriam Leigh Rose Donar of Raleigh; four nieces, Margaret MacMurtrie and her husband Bruce of Harrisburg, PA, Patricia Weathers and her husband Lamar of Goosecreek, SC, Nancy Reed of Goosecreek, SC, and Melony Leininger-Sperry and her husband Fred of Ameritus, GA; a nephew, Frank Reed and his wife Janice of Bay City, TX; two great-nieces, Julia Reed of Steelton PA and Tori Leininger-Brooks and and her husband Lee of Colombia SC; a great-nephew, John W. Leininger Esq of Columbia SC; and a great, great-niece, Emilie Mae Grumley of Columbia SC; numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family; as well as very close friends, Helen and Carl John of Harrisburg PA, Pat and Jack Koval of Etowah, and Susan and Bob Philippon of Pisgah Forest.
Her memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with the Reverend Sam Beddingfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers her family requests that donations in Dorothy's memory be directed to the Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019