08/19/1921 - 09/16/2019
Dorothy McCaul Ballard Brown died in Jesus Christ and went to be with her Lord on the morning of Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a devout Christian, beloved of her family, valued by her friends, and always welcoming and gracious to strangers. She maintained a bright and cheerful demeanor toward everyone. She was 98.
In death, she was preceded by her parents, Ernest Alonzo Ballard and Gwendolyn McCaul Ballard; her husband, Barton Crouse Brown; her youngest son, Theodore Ernest Brown; her youngest sister, Margaret Ballard Cook; and, her niece, Anne Barnhill (nee Clinard).
Dorothy-"Dot" to her friends-had an indomitable spirit and never hesitated to point out what she liked and didn't like. Above all, she valued civility and decorum. In regards to people, she didn't warm to everyone she met, but she wouldn't say a bad word about anyone.
Dot was born in Lincolnton, NC on August 19, 1921. She graduated high school there and then graduated from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She majored in history, and ever afterwards, she read books voraciously, especially books about Britain, American Indians, and Christian faith.
After graduating from college, Dot was recruited to work for the FBI in Washington, DC during World War II. It was there that she met her soldier husband, 2nd Lieutenant Barton C. Brown. Although she enjoyed working for the FBI, she always defined herself as a homemaker-raising her children, volunteering for school and community events, and participating in church-related activities.
If Dot had a sideline, it was making music; she was an accomplished pianist. When arthritis stole her ability to play the piano, she kept her love of playing music alive by joining the church hand bell choir.
Dot lived in many places during her lifetime-Washington, DC, Fort Sill, OK, Bristol, PA, Summit, NJ, Chatham, NJ, Houston, TX, New Orleans, LA, and Cincinnati, OH, picking up many friends along the way. For the last thirty odd years, her home was in Hendersonville. Dot was a genuine North Carolina native and was frequently complemented on her southern accent when she was away from home.
She's survived by her oldest son, Barton McCaul Brown, his wife, Vivian Benedicto Arcoyo Brown, and their son, Barton Ian Brown; her younger sister, Virginia Ballard Clinard, and husband, Jack Clinard, and their daughter, Rebecca Clinard; her nieces Caroline Cook Orlandi and Laura Cook Smith; her daughter-in-law, Jean Brown; and her two granddaughters, Judith Alice Brown and Amy Brown, and their mother, Joan Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Reformation Presbyterian Church (120 7th Avenue W., 28792) in Hendersonville, NC. A private interment will be held at Western Carolina State Veteran's cemetery; where she will be buried next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dot's memory to the Reformation Presbyterian Church for support of missions, 120 7th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28792. Dorothy was very much a believer in Christian missionary work.
