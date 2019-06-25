|
|
Dorothy Christmas Johnston, 93, of Hendersonville NC died Saturday morning 22 June 2019 at Elizabeth House, surrounded by her family, close friends, niece Tracy Wood, and her last surviving sister, Bobby Ann Benedict. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia and husband Guy Feuillebois of Atlanta, GA, and Kathy Harris of Greensboro, GA; three sons, Drew Johnston and wife Tammi of Seattle, WA; Charles Johnston of Hendersonville, NC; and Brian Johnston of Nashville, TN; and her last surviving sibling, a sister, Bobby Ann Benedict of Montgomery Village, MD.
Dorothy was Mom to her kids, Mimi to her grandchildren and great-grandson, Aunt Dorothy to many, and Dot to countless others. She was the matriarch of her extended family, dear friend to many and she influenced countless lives. The love she demonstrated throughout her life was an example for us all.
Dorothy Elizabeth Christmas was born 17 October 1925 in Vienna, GA to Edye Mae and George B. Christmas. Both parents died young during the Depression, leaving Dorothy and her four siblings to be raised by her grandparents on a farm in South Georgia. After graduating high school at 15, she left to attend Atlanta School of Business to begin supporting her three little sisters still living at home. Later, when she married, they came to live with her.
During World War II Dorothy worked as a civilian secretary in Atlanta for the US Army project that managed and shipped Caterpillar heavy equipment overseas. There she met Lt. George F. Johnston, the officer in charge, and they were married in Atlanta in June 1946. After the war George joined General Electric and they moved frequently as part of the GE engineer training program. In 1955 he joined the new GE plant in East Flat Rock, and they built a home in the Valley Hill area. In 1976 she lost George to cancer.
Dorothy co-founded and taught at the Daycare Center at Valley Hill Baptist Church in the 70's. She was a true Christian woman and a real southern lady. A woman who was constantly surprising: from her sense of humor to her unique ability to learn any new skill, from carpentry, to upholstery, to water skiing. She was passionate about her church, her community, and her family - immediate and extended (Johnston, Benedict, Perry, Christmas, Bowen).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM this Saturday, 29 June, at the Main Street Baptist Church in Hendersonville, NC, where she was a long-time member.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her name to Elizabeth House Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 www.fourseasonsfdn.org , or to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org .
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News from June 25 to June 26, 2019