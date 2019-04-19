|
Dorothy Collington, 85, who went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019, at Kindred Hospital,
Tampa, Florida.
Dorothy was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Mr. Charlie Hankton and Ms. Cornelia Oliver. She lived in Hendersonville, North Carolina until she moved to Valrico, FL in 2009.
Dorothy was an active member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a lead singer for the Gospel Notes. She later joined the First Baptist Church of Progress Village in Tampa, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her siblings; daughters: Crystal Dean, Willie Joyce and Odessa; Son: Willie Steve; Granddaughter: Carolyn; ex-husband: Willie Brown and husband: William Collington.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories with her daughter: Sally (Leslie); son: Jeffrey (Chris); step-children: Kent, Jeffrey, Roland, Donna and Debbie; grandchildren: Gerald (Juhne), Regina (Hiram), Dounell, (Tasha); great-grandchildren: Condilisa, Omar and Chasmin and a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of sorrowing family and friends.
Ray Williams Funeral Home in Tampa, FL is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 19, 2019