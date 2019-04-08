Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy English
Dorothy English

Dorothy English

Dorothy English Obituary
Dorothy English, 94, of Hendersonville died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living. She was born October 9, 1924 in Wilmington; a daughter of the late Luther and Laura Cooper Foy.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam English of Hendersonville; and a nephew, Robert Scurry of New Bern.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm today, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with James McHarg officiating.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
