Dorothy English, 94, of Hendersonville died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living. She was born October 9, 1924 in Wilmington; a daughter of the late Luther and Laura Cooper Foy.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam English of Hendersonville; and a nephew, Robert Scurry of New Bern.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm today, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with James McHarg officiating.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019