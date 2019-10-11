Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rowland Cemetery
Rowland, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Refuge Baptist Church
Dana, NC
1938 - 2019
Dorothy Faye (Strickland) Jernigan Obituary
Dorothy Faye Strickland Jernigan, born December 31, 1938, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Dana, NC, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Delmar Clifton Strickland and Maline Williams Strickland Betts.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Rose Jernigan and her sister Lois Peedin. She cherished her family and is survived by her children, Carolyn McGirt (Joe) of Rowland, NC, Barry Jernigan (Sherry) of Weaverville, NC, Roger Jernigan (Monica) of Dana, NC, and Linda Brown (Mark) of Hendersonville, NC, seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a sister, Jane Turnage (Glenn) of Benson, NC.
Later in life, Dorothy pursued her education and obtained her CNA which she used as an opportunity to minister to her patients.
Dorothy was a beloved member of Refuge Baptist Church, Dana, NC, for the last several years. Her dedication and burden for serving the Lord included a passion for children's ministry and choir membership. She faithfully taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She was a dedicated caregiver to her church family and all others in need. Her walk with the Lord was admired by many.
A graveside service was held at Rowland Cemetery, Rowland, NC on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 am. A celebration of Life service will be held at Refuge Baptist Church, Dana, NC on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2pm.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family in Hendersonville, NC and Boles Funeral Home will be assisting the family in Rowland, NC.
For online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be made to Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536 or Refuge Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 36, Dana, NC 28724.
Published in The Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019
