|
|
Dorothy Howell, 94, of Holt, Michigan and formerly of Hendersonville, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Addison Howell; son, Richard Howell; and her siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Reverend Wally Shamburger officiating.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019